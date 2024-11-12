ÖBB is looking for 50 new apprentices in Tyrol alone

700 new apprentices throughout Austria

Nationwide, 700 apprentices are now being sought for the coming training year. In Tyrol alone, a total of 50 places will be available again from fall 2025. The training program ranges from track construction technician to electrical engineer, from freight forwarding clerk to rail travel and mobility service specialist. New to the range is the apprenticeship in real estate management. The apprenticeship is also offered at the Innsbruck site, as ÖBB is one of the largest real estate managers and developers in Austria.