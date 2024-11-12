New apprenticeship
ÖBB is looking for 50 new apprentices in Tyrol alone
Preparations are already underway for the coming training year. Austrian Federal Railways is one of the largest training companies in Austria. In Tyrol alone, a total of 50 new apprentices will be taken on in 2025. Also for a new branch of training.
The country needs more skilled workers! This can now be heard from all sectors of the economy. Apprenticeships are seen as the key to this. Almost 10,300 young people are currently completing an apprenticeship in Tyrol. The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are among the largest trainers.
700 new apprentices throughout Austria
Nationwide, 700 apprentices are now being sought for the coming training year. In Tyrol alone, a total of 50 places will be available again from fall 2025. The training program ranges from track construction technician to electrical engineer, from freight forwarding clerk to rail travel and mobility service specialist. New to the range is the apprenticeship in real estate management. The apprenticeship is also offered at the Innsbruck site, as ÖBB is one of the largest real estate managers and developers in Austria.
Apprenticeship workshop invites you to visit
ÖBB also has its own training workshop in Innsbruck. This was renovated and expanded a few years ago at a cost of 10.3 million euros. More than 130 places are now available there.
Anyone interested in an apprenticeship with the Austrian Federal Railways will have the opportunity to visit the apprenticeship workshop in Innsbruck (Wiltenberg 1a) at an open day in mid-December (date: December 13, 1 to 6 p.m.). Tyrol's ÖBB spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair advises interested parties to download the application documents from the Group's website now (at: lehre.oebb.at).
