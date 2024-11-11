Will a billion flow?
Partial sale to Qatar? Turmoil surrounding Formula 1 team
What's going on between the Sauber-Audi Formula 1 racing team and Qatar? Part of the team is to be sold. Investors from the desert state could invest up to a billion in the racing team.
The rumors surrounding a partial sale of Audi-Sauber have recently increased. The team has presented its second driver for the upcoming Formula 1 season, Gabriel Bortoleto. The young Brazilian was given priority over Mick Schumacher.
The fact that the racing team decided against the son of German racing legend Michael Schumacher has kept the rumor mill churning. After all, Bortoleto could be another trump card up his sleeve when it comes to investor money. Specifically, Audi probably wants to sell part of the team to Qatar.
What would a deal mean?
"Sport1" reports that Audi can no longer afford a "toy in the premier class" due to the current crisis in the German automotive industry. A situation that has also been followed with interest in Qatar. They are said to be prepared to invest up to one billion euros in the racing team.
It is quite possible that the deal will go through soon. After all, the desert state has recently shown increased interest in Formula 1 anyway and will be allowed to host a race again this year. What exactly the investment would mean for Audi is not yet clear. One possibility would be a mention of Qatar in the team name.
