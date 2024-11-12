European Cup in Spain
“No vacation!” Swimming trunks stay at home in Hartberg
Hartberg's volleyball players start this year's European Cup season. And the first trip takes coach Markus Hirczy's men to the Spanish champions on the vacation island of Gran Canaria. The men of UVC Graz did not have to travel that far, as Hungary was tackled by bus.
"Pack your swimming trunks!" Could be the motto, because the Hartberg volleyball players can expect a cozy 24 degree air temperature instead of a foggy soup at home on Wednesday for the European Cup match in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria, with the sea still around 20 degrees.
"Leave your swimming trunks and slippers at home! We're not going on vacation," replies coach Markus Hirczy. "But I have received some videos from our fan club. Some of them and our chairman flew out on Sunday." Players and staff take off from Vienna at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Everyone will be there, no one is injured or unable to attend. "We're fitter than we've been for a long time. We are right on schedule - now comes the phase in which we reach our desired, best competition level."
"Big underdog"
In sporting terms, the stakes are high tomorrow on the vacation island. The coach is aware of that. "Where budget is at home, you can expect quality." The Spanish champions were only narrowly beaten by Greek top team Olympiakos in the final qualifying round for the Champions League. "We're the clear outsiders, but if we perform as well as we do, we can certainly compete with Las Palmas."
The men from Graz boarded the bus on Monday. Their destination was not quite as far away as that of the men from Eastern Styria - Hungarian coach Zoltan Mozer's men were traveling to his home country. There they will face Székesfehérvár on Tuesday (16). The UVC men have already met the Hungarians in preparation - and they were narrowly defeated.
"The championship is now in full swing and the Hungarians are in a much better rhythm. But we're also more experienced than at the start of the season," says co-coach Markus Günther. With a good result, they want to create a good starting position for the second leg on November 20 in their home sports park
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
