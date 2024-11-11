Creating added value
NEOS: You can be ignored in opposition
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will meet Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) on Tuesday for exploratory talks. She will "sound out" the other parties' "willingness to reform", she said. After all, the voters had voted for "no more as before".
They themselves had a mandate for reforms, for example in the areas of childcare, education and the economy (less bureaucracy, more childcare places, etc.). The party could also pursue this in opposition, but the government could ignore it.
In principle, the NEOS would also stand ready as a government partner, as Meinl-Reisinger emphasized once again. It is important to create added value as a third partner. Her party is not available for "black-red plus one". "It is clear to us that the three of us come together because we want to, not because we have to."
Eye level, respect and transparency
It is understandable for the NEOS leader, who says she has already received corresponding requests, that it takes time to sound out how to work together. Old patterns should no longer be a threat.
In a government, transparency, respect and equality are important to her - not only when working together, but also towards the citizens. According to the NEOS, they do not yet know when the decision will be made as to whether they or the Greens will enter the next government. As reported, the exploratory talks have been postponed from Monday afternoon to Tuesday due to the death of Nehammer's father-in-law.
