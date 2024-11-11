Rejection of Trump and co
Borrell: Peace only possible with reappraisal
During his visit to Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that it does matter how the war ends. "Peace, for it to be peace and not just a ceasefire, must be just and lasting," said the politician on Sunday.
This would require accountability on the part of those responsible and economic reconstruction. "This is a warning to those who say that this war should stop and therefore it should be ended as soon as possible, no matter how," said Borrell.
With this statement, he was apparently addressing the Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán and future US President Donald Trump. During the election campaign, Trump had assured that he could end the war within 24 hours, possibly even before he takes office on 20 January. However, he has not yet said how he intends to achieve this.
Orbán had proposed a ceasefire before peace negotiations. This would end the dying. "If you talk too much about a peace solution, you reduce the likelihood of having a ceasefire," the Hungarian is convinced.
According to Borrell, there must be Russian compensation payments and punishment for war crimes. For example, the Russian state funds frozen by the West amounting to around 300 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 280 billion euros) could be used for people "who have suffered for the destruction caused by the Russian invasion".
In line with Selenskyj
This puts him in line with the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky demands, for example, that the prosecution of war crimes must be included in a possible peace treaty (see video above).
Borrell held talks in Kiev on Saturday, and on Sunday the outgoing EU foreign policy chief visited the village of Jahidne, which was occupied at the beginning of the war in 2022. At the time, 367 people were held captive by Russian occupiers for almost a month in a 200-square-meter school basement. Eleven of them died.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.