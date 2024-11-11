Interesting plan
BVB hot for Bellingham according to British media
While Jude Bellingham is on the hunt for points in the "Royal" jersey, his younger brother could soon be heading to the Real professional's old stomping ground. According to the English newspaper "The Sun", Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in Jobe Bellingham's services.
According to the report, BVB scouts had already planned to fly to England to take a closer look at the 19-year-old. However, the plan is said to have fallen through when the Sunderland attacking pro picked up a three-game ban and has been condemned to watch since then.
U21 team player
Bellingham has played 13 games for the English second division club so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Following appearances for England's U19 and U20 national teams, the youngster is in the Three Lions' U21 squad for the first time for the upcoming international matches against Spain and Holland.
Bellingham's strong form did not go unnoticed by Dortmund. Especially as the name evokes positive memories at Signal Iduna Park anyway. Brother Jude was under contract with BVB from 2020 to 2023, rising to star player status with 24 goals and 25 assists in the black and yellow jersey.
