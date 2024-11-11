After a listless performance
Steiner cold as ice: “He doesn’t want to be an F1 driver”
Günther Steiner doesn't get the impression that Lance Stroll is happy doing what he does. "If his father didn't have a team, Lance certainly wouldn't be a Formula 1 driver because he doesn't want to be one," the former Haas team boss and current expert is convinced.
In Sao Paulo, Stroll caused head-scratching when he tried to drive back onto the track via the gravel trap after a spin on the warm-up lap and ended up sinking his car into the sand.
"Couldn't control what he was doing"
In the podcast "The Red Flag", Steiner said: "He knew he did something stupid on the warm-up lap and he couldn't control what he was doing afterwards. I think he panicked. In situations like that, when the whole world is looking at you and you're always being criticized, you do something stupid. What's next? Something even more stupid."
The Canadian never gives the impression of being happy, says Steiner. "Would he be able to be a world champion if he was happy? I can't say that, some people can be good even if they are unhappy. And we just think he's unhappy, but maybe that's just the impression he gives," the South Tyrolean continued. "I think a lot of people criticize him and accuse him of only being there because his father has a team. You can also put it this way: if his father didn't have a team, Lance certainly wouldn't be a Formula 1 driver because he doesn't want to be one."
