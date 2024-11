Efficient Admira beat promoted team Voitsberg

Martin Krienzer, who had been fouled by goalkeeper Florian Kaltenböck in the penalty area, quickly scored the equalizer from the penalty spot (50'). After a harsh red card for Daniel Saurer (58'), Voitsberg fought against the defeat while outnumbered, created a lot of pressure and also had a great chance to equalize. However, Krienzer's header from close range landed in the arms of Kaltenböck.