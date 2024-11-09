Home game on Sunday:
Blue and white with Salzburg armada against the bulls!
BW Linz - Salzburg is the name of the game in the Bundesliga on Sunday (2.30pm). After a weak phase, the Blue & Whites are just as desperate for points as the team from Mozartstadt, who are falling short of expectations. Curious: The Upper Austrian squad includes five Salzburg players and one Red Bull player on loan!
In the past, Blue & White (squad value 10.3 million) often talked about a "bonus game" when they were able to compete with Salzburg (202 million). Not this time! After just one point from their last five games, BW Linz are panting for a sense of achievement and need something to count! Although coach Gerald Scheiblehner does emphasize the positives: "In addition to staying in the league, our goal for the season is to be more stable and pick up more points than last season - we're doing well in that respect and need six points in the last ten basic rounds." For which you have to be more stable defensively in the end!
Two goals conceded are too many
"Two goals conceded is too many, you won't win a game," said Scheiblehner, after Linz had recently lost 2-1 at Hartberg, in the Cup at Sturm and at Austria. "We have to defend our own penalty area better and more consistently," said the coach, who does not expect any major rotations at Salzburg after the European Cup 3:1 at Feyenoord before the international break. Especially as the suspended coach Lijnders and Co. also need points after just one win in four league games and two recent 0-0 draws against WAC and GAK. Which an armada of blue and white Salzburgers will try to prevent!
Alongside captain Fabio Strauss and Lukas Ibertsberger, Thomas Goiginger, for example. "Pressing can be wonderful - but cruel if you don't go all out," says the winger, who has one goal and two assists so far. "He would like to score more himself, but he gives the team an incredible amount," says Scheiblehner. With Simon Seidl and Alex Briedl (injured), he has two U21 team players from Salzburg in the squad. "A great pleasure, they have developed remarkably," says the coach, who has a Red Bull loan player in "vacuum cleaner" Soumalia Diabate.
Lots of praise for the Salzburg player
"He's doing outstandingly well! Salzburg are also grateful that he can take his first steps in the Bundesliga with us. We are in good contact with Red Bull and provide all the match data," says the coach. Is it a coincidence that so many Salzburg players are at Blau-Weiß? "Yes," says managing director Christoph Peschek and is certain: "They will be particularly motivated this time!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.