Blue and white with Salzburg armada against the bulls!

In the past, Blue & White (squad value 10.3 million) often talked about a "bonus game" when they were able to compete with Salzburg (202 million). Not this time! After just one point from their last five games, BW Linz are panting for a sense of achievement and need something to count! Although coach Gerald Scheiblehner does emphasize the positives: "In addition to staying in the league, our goal for the season is to be more stable and pick up more points than last season - we're doing well in that respect and need six points in the last ten basic rounds." For which you have to be more stable defensively in the end!