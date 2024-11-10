Eight out of ten pupils attend religious education classes

Ten percent in Islam lessons

It is interesting to note that officially around 8.4 percent of Upper Austrians are Muslims, but 10.1 percent of pupils (12,611 children and young people) take part in Islam classes. This means that the proportion of Muslim children is higher than that of adults. They also have to attend religious instruction at school. According to Hiegelsberger, softening the compulsory subject of religion could have a negative impact here, as there would be a risk that children and young people without religious education at school could "fall into the trap of restrictive mosque teaching".