High participation
Eight out of ten pupils attend religious education classes
While the number of Catholics in our province continues to decline, participation in religious education in schools remains very high. Eight out of ten pupils attend these in Upper Austria.
The feast of St. Martin will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, in Upper Austria - traditionally, kindergarten children are out and about with lanterns, singing the St. Martin's song. And every year, like the Amen in church, there are discussions about renaming the Catholic St. Martin's Day to the Festival of Lights or Lanterns, because this would not be associated with religion.
Number of Catholics declining
Although the number of Catholics in Upper Austria fell by 15,155 in the previous year and currently stands at just under 882,000, the picture is very different for those who celebrate St. Martin's Day: This is because 100,755 or 80 percent of pupils in Upper Austria attend Catholic classes. "The data shows that the fundamental Christian and Western values of our society endure when they are consciously cultivated in childcare and religious education," says VP Party Manager Florian Hiegelsberger.
Denominational religious education in schools must not fall victim to an expansion of secular ethics or democracy education.
OÖVP-Landesgeschäftsführer Florian Hiegelsberger
Ten percent in Islam lessons
It is interesting to note that officially around 8.4 percent of Upper Austrians are Muslims, but 10.1 percent of pupils (12,611 children and young people) take part in Islam classes. This means that the proportion of Muslim children is higher than that of adults. They also have to attend religious instruction at school. According to Hiegelsberger, softening the compulsory subject of religion could have a negative impact here, as there would be a risk that children and young people without religious education at school could "fall into the trap of restrictive mosque teaching".
Oh, how annoying it is when someone gets upset that Muslims in our country emphasize their religion so much because it doesn't fit in with our Christian culture. And at the same time, those who complain do nothing to preserve it.
Just going to church with the children at Christmas, Easter and St. Martin's Day and using the priest as a "performer" at weddings, baptisms and funerals and pushing for a selfie is not acceptable. It's okay to do a little more so that faith doesn't degenerate into folklore.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
