Serious bullying allegations against top police officers in Upper Austria
The accusations against a high-ranking police officer in Linz of having bullied a top female officer in chats and conversations are now leading to consequences. The allegations are said to have been known to the Upper Austrian police leadership for over a year.
"Dive station" is the order from the Ministry of the Interior to the police leadership in Upper Austria - in the case of an officer accused of bullying, Vienna has reserved the right to speak.
Several colleagues are said to be affected
The allegations also affect the country's top police officers. They are said to have been informed of improper and degrading behavior towards colleagues - not only women - from several sides for at least a year. Other officers representing allegedly affected subordinates had also urged action - but nothing had been done.
Escalation after post allocation
One of the accusations stands out. A year ago, after a post was awarded - the officer and a female colleague had applied, both equally qualified, but the woman was given priority - there were allegedly "abusive and insulting" WhatsApp messages, which also contained sexual slurs.
Management is said to have known about it
Because the reports that the state police commander Andreas Pilsl and his deputies had received did not bear fruit, anonymous submissions were made to the Ministry of the Interior a month ago. A five-person commission was set up and last week around 20 people are said to have been questioned at the state police headquarters under an obligation to tell the truth. The ministry has confirmed that an internal investigation into the allegations is underway.
The officer concerned has since been reassigned to Wels and is on vacation or sick leave.
