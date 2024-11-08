Digitalization in Austria is stagnating according to Drei

Drei boss criticizes bureaucratic hurdles

Above all, more information and advice is needed. But bureaucratic hurdles also need to be removed. According to the index, the use of AI in large companies with more than 100 employees is at 20 percent - in smaller companies at five percent. "The incredible volume of data processing regulations in Austria makes it extremely difficult to use AI efficiently. Larger companies are more able to cope with the time and risk involved than smaller ones," said Schrefl.