A new ritual for the duel with the “ex”

With four goals, the Basel loanee is the number one alongside Andi Gruber in the third team; he scored twice in a row against WSG Tirol and BW Linz, as did strike partner Nik Prelec. "We can make strong additions from the bench, the quality doesn't get lost with the substitutions. The coordination and running routes are getting better and better. Our friends also get on very well, they go to Pilates together. I could also give it a try, with my physique it would certainly be fun," laughs Malone.