Malone against WAC
A new ritual for the duel with the “ex”
Striker Maurice Malone clashes with Austria against the WAC.The "Veilchen" are aiming for their sixth competitive win in a row. A duo really heats up after successes in the dressing room.
"After a year with little match practice, the time here was very important for me. The area was quiet, I went to Graz and Klagenfurt from time to time. Of course, it's not comparable to Vienna, you never get bored there," Maurice Malone remembers his time in Wolfsberg.
The striker played for WAC in the 2022/23 season under coaches Robin Dutt and Manfred Schmid, contributing nine goals and eleven assists. Tomorrow, the 24-year-old returns to the Lavanttal for the first time with Austria. Violett are still riding the wave of success after five competitive matches in a row. "That's a great boost, it's even more fun. We had difficulties on the pitch at the beginning, but now the team has found its feet. We're getting better and better at using the strengths and qualities of our teammates," praises Malone.
"Coordination and running routes are getting better and better"
With four goals, the Basel loanee is the number one alongside Andi Gruber in the third team; he scored twice in a row against WSG Tirol and BW Linz, as did strike partner Nik Prelec. "We can make strong additions from the bench, the quality doesn't get lost with the substitutions. The coordination and running routes are getting better and better. Our friends also get on very well, they go to Pilates together. I could also give it a try, with my physique it would certainly be fun," laughs Malone.
At 1.86 meters tall and 89 kilos, the German brings a lot of power with him. "I'm fast, strong in tackles and see myself as a beefy player. I also train speed, explosiveness and agility, but I'm not the attacker who only lurks in the center."
With the run of success, a new ritual developed at the Violets after the final whistle. "Sporting director Manuel Ortlechner and captain Manfred Fischer have always really fired up the atmosphere in the dressing room with victory chants." Also in Wolfsberg?
