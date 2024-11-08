Thanks for care
Van der Bellen discharged from hospital
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has been discharged from hospital following his intervertebral disc operation. On Platform X, he thanked everyone for their wishes for his recovery and "the team at the hospital for their caring support".
He is now at home and continuing to recover from the operation, the President's Office announced on Friday. "On behalf of the Federal President, the Federal Chancellor will therefore also perform the swearing-in ceremony for Governor Markus Wallner (Vorarlberg, note), which is scheduled to take place during this period." The ceremony will take place on Monday afternoon in the Hall of Mirrors in the Hofburg.
The office has left open exactly how long Van der Bellen will be absent. In any case, it is not expected that the politician will be absent for more than 20 days. In this case, the Presidium of the National Council would have to take over on a collegial basis.
Here you can see the tweet from the President's Office.
Operation went well
A few days ago, Van der Bellen's team announced that his operation had gone well. He had been struggling with disc problems since the beginning of the year and had therefore undergone a routine operation.
