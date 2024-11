Salzburg are back! Now it’s time for some CL glory hours

In the first three CL games against Sparta Prague (0:3), Stade Brest (0:4) and Dinamo Zagreb (0:2), the team was extremely disappointing, and has been weak at home in the Bundesliga since September and is now severely depleted. But on Wednesday they scored their first goals and points in the reformed Champions League in Rotterdam. Although these did not catapult the Bulls far up the table, they at least let the fans dream of great soccer evenings again.