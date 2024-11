Krejcikova completes semi-finals of the WTA Finals

She then had to watch Krejcikova play strongly against Gauff. The Czech, who is only allowed to take part in the tournament in Saudi Arabia due to a special rule, even went on to win the group. This means that two outsiders will now face two favorites: Krejcikova will play China's Zheng Qinwen, while Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka, the WTA number one.