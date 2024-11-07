Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Are not opponents"

Biden: “Trump appreciated my call”

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 17:38

Following the victory of Republican Donald Trump, outgoing US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday. He is committed to a "peaceful and orderly" transition to Trump's inauguration on January 20. Preparations are already underway.

0 Kommentare

It was necessary to "lower the temperature". "I hope that no matter who you voted for, we can see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," said Biden on Thursday morning (local time). In the past, Biden himself had described Trump as a danger to US democracy and warned against his return to the White House.

As Trump's election campaign had previously announced, Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory and invited him to the White House. Trump also accepted the invitation and appreciated the call. The meeting is to take place soon.

You can listen to the speech to the nation here.

According to US media reports, exploratory talks for Trump's new government are already underway behind the scenes. They want to push through as much of their program as possible in the US Congress in a short space of time. It is eagerly awaited who will join the government. Allies such as tech billionaire Elon Musk and anti-vaccination campaigner and temporary presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy have been named.

Harris conceded defeat
Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris publicly conceded defeat on Wednesday afternoon. "We have to accept the result of this election", she told her supporters in Washington. "The result of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for."

Like Biden, however, she also promised to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Meanwhile, at least 200 people protested outside the Trump Hotel and Tower in Chicago. One banner read "Trump out!" and there were also calls for an end to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

The election still has to be counted and confirmed down to the last votes in the individual US states. The final result will then be known by December 11.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf