"Are not opponents"
Biden: “Trump appreciated my call”
Following the victory of Republican Donald Trump, outgoing US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday. He is committed to a "peaceful and orderly" transition to Trump's inauguration on January 20. Preparations are already underway.
It was necessary to "lower the temperature". "I hope that no matter who you voted for, we can see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," said Biden on Thursday morning (local time). In the past, Biden himself had described Trump as a danger to US democracy and warned against his return to the White House.
As Trump's election campaign had previously announced, Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory and invited him to the White House. Trump also accepted the invitation and appreciated the call. The meeting is to take place soon.
According to US media reports, exploratory talks for Trump's new government are already underway behind the scenes. They want to push through as much of their program as possible in the US Congress in a short space of time. It is eagerly awaited who will join the government. Allies such as tech billionaire Elon Musk and anti-vaccination campaigner and temporary presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy have been named.
Harris conceded defeat
Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris publicly conceded defeat on Wednesday afternoon. "We have to accept the result of this election", she told her supporters in Washington. "The result of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for."
Like Biden, however, she also promised to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Meanwhile, at least 200 people protested outside the Trump Hotel and Tower in Chicago. One banner read "Trump out!" and there were also calls for an end to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.
The election still has to be counted and confirmed down to the last votes in the individual US states. The final result will then be known by December 11.
