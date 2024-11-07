End the war quickly?
Trump has these plans for Ukraine
Those close to US President-elect Donald Trump already have several ideas for future Ukraine policy. During the election campaign, Trump announced that he wanted to end the war quickly, but left open how he intended to do this.
The Wall Street Journal has now reported that the Ukrainian government should promise not to join NATO for at least 20 years. In return, the USA would continue to supply the country with weapons. A demilitarized zone along the front line is also part of the plans, according to informed sources. However, it is still unclear who would be stationed there to monitor the situation. US troops would not be available for this. It would have to be European troops, said a member of the Trump team.
Stalemate on the front line
Russian authorities currently occupy around a fifth of Ukrainian territory. Outgoing President Joe Biden had promised the war-torn country as much support as necessary until the country can fend off Russian aggression. The White House has so far been Kiev's most important supporter and arms supplier.
The frontline is relatively deadlocked at the moment, with Russian troops holding the territories they have conquered. Biden's Democrats fear that Trump could force Ukraine to make far-reaching concessions in order to end the war as announced (see video above).
No weapons without negotiations?
The Wall Street Journal reported that a proposal had also been made to force the Ukrainian government to negotiate by withholding arms deliveries. It is known that Trump is firmly opposed to supporting Ukraine with billions more. In addition, the 78-year-old continues to have personal contacts with Kremlin strongman Putin.
The West has the choice of continuing to finance Ukraine "and the destruction of the Ukrainian population or to recognize the current realities and start negotiations", says Russian Security Councilor Sergei Shoigu.
Zelensky seeks to limit the damage
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to limit the damage after Trump's election victory. "We have agreed to maintain a close dialog and to press ahead with our cooperation," he said. In the past, Trump had described both his relationship with Zelensky and Putin as "very good".
Trump is an emotionally disturbed, emotional person who does not want to lose.
Politikwissenschaftler Konstantin Kalatschow
Russian political scientist Konstantin Kalachev pointed out that Trump is "unpredictable". He is an "emotionally disturbed, emotional person who does not want to lose." Therefore, it will not be easier for either side with him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
