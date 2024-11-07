Trump has these plans for Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal has now reported that the Ukrainian government should promise not to join NATO for at least 20 years. In return, the USA would continue to supply the country with weapons. A demilitarized zone along the front line is also part of the plans, according to informed sources. However, it is still unclear who would be stationed there to monitor the situation. US troops would not be available for this. It would have to be European troops, said a member of the Trump team.