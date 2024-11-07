Scathing report
Graz: mismanagement of civil servants’ insurance
According to a Court of Audit report published on Thursday, the health insurance company of the city of Graz (KFA) is in serious trouble. A panel of experts must now clarify whether the insurance for around 10,000 Styrian civil servants can be saved at all.
Rarely has a report by the Graz City Court of Audit been formulated so harshly. On the very first pages it is written in large letters: "The KFA is a risk for the city of Graz, for its insured and for itself. Its continued existence would be expensive for the taxpayers and policyholders of Graz".
The small but excellent health insurance fund for around 10,000 employees and pensioners in the Styrian capital has been under financial pressure since the coronavirus pandemic at the latest. This makes it all the more disturbing that virtually none of the expert recommendations from 2005 (even back then, the Court of Audit had a long list of shortcomings) have been implemented.
Sickness benefit from day 4
One thing in particular is costly for the KFA: unlike in all other Styrian municipalities, contract employees in Graz have to receive sick pay from the fourth day instead of the seventh week of sick leave and pay this themselves as a community. "The KFA also pays higher prices for medication than other health insurance funds," says the almost 100-page report.
The city must be able to afford the new approach and there must be no disadvantages for the insured.
KPÖ-Bürgermeister Elke Kahr zu den angestrebten Sanierungsmaßnahmen
Bild: ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / picturedesk.com
The main points of criticism from the auditors, led by Hans-Georg Windhaber:
- The administrative system was "completely outdated" and also "uneconomical and very error-prone".
- The economic situation was "precarious".
- The IT is "hopelessly outdated".
- The organization is "unstructured".
- Benefits were "paid out to people without entitlement ".
- Invoices were simply released "without sufficient documentation".
- The control environment was "inadequate" .
"In short, there has been very little in the way of management and leadership in recent decades. On the contrary, the same problems still exist today that inspections revealed 20 years ago," the paper reads verbatim.
Mayor pulls the emergency brake
Mayor Elke Kahr's office recently announced that the current head of the KFA, Klaus Frölich, who was considered a confidant of former city boss Siegfried Nagl, would soon be retiring, while Anita Tscherne (from the Human Resources and Legal Department) was entrusted with the management agendas on an interim basis.
There are now two options for the future: either the insured persons are transferred to BVAEB (Versicherungsanstalt öffentlich Bediensteter, Eisenbahnen und Bergbau) or the insurance company is broken up and completely restructured.
"We have now commissioned our own study on this and have a neutral stance on all necessary measures. We will adhere to the results of the expertise," says Mayor Kahr's office. Postscript: "There are only two conditions from our point of view: the city must be able to afford the new approach and there must be no disadvantages for the insured."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.