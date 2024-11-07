Reveals weird detail
Tom Kaulitz opens up about sex with Heidi Klum
After Heidi Klum recently revealed in an interview that she keeps fit by having sex with Tom Kaulitz, her husband has now followed suit - and revealed not only spicy facts, but above all a rather bizarre detail from the bedroom.
"Sport en chambre is my favorite pastime - it sounds better in French," joked Heidi Klum recently in an interview with "The Times". She can't complain about the mattress sport with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who is "very good", the 51-year-old let slip.
Dogs in the bedroom
But anyone who thinks that only the model beauty is so open about intimate topics is mistaken. In the latest episode of the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", the 35-year-old also spilled the beans on sex.
A listener to the podcast was able to elicit some pretty private details from the Tokio Hotel musician when she asked how he felt during sex when his pet was watching. Heidi and Tom are the owners of two dogs, "Uschi" and "Jäger".
"I also wonder what they think," Tom laughed at the rather private question. "The 'hunter' sits next to me and I always have the feeling what he's thinking because he looks at me as if: 'What's dad doing with mom?"
"A strange feeling"
After all, you have a very special relationship with your pets, Tom continues. "They're babies too, and of course you would never allow your children to watch them somehow. That's why you naturally have a strange feeling when the dogs are lying there."
He also has "no problem when they're in the room sleeping and doing their thing", continued Heidi Klum's husband. It's only when "Jäger" and "Uschi" watch him having sex with his wife that "I always go 'Tscht!"
Bill's bitch wants to "get involved"
A problem that is also familiar to twin brother Bill Kaulitz. "I'll put it this way, of course there's a lot of noise. I've also had 'Alfia' jump in there once." His dog probably thinks that he and his partner are having a fun game in bed, in which she "somehow wants to get involved".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.