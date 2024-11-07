Explosive report
Transfer rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar?
According to Saudi media reports, Neymar is on the verge of leaving Al-Hilal. Due to his susceptibility to injury, the reigning champions are planning to let the Brazilian go in the winter and look for a replacement for the striker. The player of choice for the capital city club: Cristiano Ronaldo.
As the journalist Walid Al-Farraj explained in his program "Action with Walid", he has insight into Al-Hilal's transfer plans. According to the reporter, the club from Riyadh are not even planning to register Neymar, who was injured again just a few weeks after his comeback, for the second half of the season.
Four to six weeks break
Immediately after his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabia, the high-class striker suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in an international match and only made his comeback two weeks ago. The 32-year-old suffered a torn muscle fiber on Monday and will miss another four to six weeks for his club.
The transfer fee of 90 million euros has hardly paid off so far, so Al-Hilal are now said to be resorting to plan B - and that plan is Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Al-Farraj, the league leaders are reportedly targeting the five-time world footballer, who has scored a whopping 68 goals in 78 games for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. What would speak in favor of a move to the rivals: Ronaldo would meet his compatriots Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo at Al-Hilal. In addition, the club is once again the favorite to win the league title this year.
