Explosive report

Transfer rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar?

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 11:27

According to Saudi media reports, Neymar is on the verge of leaving Al-Hilal. Due to his susceptibility to injury, the reigning champions are planning to let the Brazilian go in the winter and look for a replacement for the striker. The player of choice for the capital city club: Cristiano Ronaldo.

0 Kommentare

As the journalist Walid Al-Farraj explained in his program "Action with Walid", he has insight into Al-Hilal's transfer plans. According to the reporter, the club from Riyadh are not even planning to register Neymar, who was injured again just a few weeks after his comeback, for the second half of the season. 

Four to six weeks break
Immediately after his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabia, the high-class striker suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in an international match and only made his comeback two weeks ago. The 32-year-old suffered a torn muscle fiber on Monday and will miss another four to six weeks for his club.

Accurate goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (Bild: APA/AFP/Fayez NURELDINE)
Accurate goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo
(Bild: APA/AFP/Fayez NURELDINE)

The transfer fee of 90 million euros has hardly paid off so far, so Al-Hilal are now said to be resorting to plan B - and that plan is Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Al-Farraj, the league leaders are reportedly targeting the five-time world footballer, who has scored a whopping 68 goals in 78 games for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. What would speak in favor of a move to the rivals: Ronaldo would meet his compatriots Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo at Al-Hilal. In addition, the club is once again the favorite to win the league title this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

