Hiking in Styria
Autumn delights around the Styrian place of grace
This time, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present an autumnal route hike in the Mariazell region: from Lake Erlaufsee via the scenic Gemeindealpe to Mitterbach.
The turquoise-green color and the natural surroundings make the 58-hectare Erlaufsee a popular excursion destination. It is located northwest of Mariazell, right on the border with Lower Austria. The mountain lake is an excellent starting point for our hike, as we start by walking along the lakeside promenade and have a beautiful view of the lake after just a few meters of ascent.
Equally well-known and attractive is the destination of our hike, the 1626-metre-high Gemeindealpe, which attracts numerous sports enthusiasts and day-trippers in both summer and winter. If you are out and about now, you will get to know the Gemeindealpe from its quieter side, as the lifts and businesses are closed until the start of the winter season.
Even on sunny autumn days, there are relatively few hikers on the summit plateau, enjoying the view of the Mariazell region and the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park.
Last but not least, after the hike there is also time to stroll through Mariazell, Austria's most important place of pilgrimage. Conclusion: All good things come in threes: Erlaufsee, Gemeindealpe, Mariazell.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 10.2 km/800 m ascent/ walking time approx. 4.30 h (entire route).
- Requirements: easy to moderately difficult paths, such as the Mulisteig; otherwise forest roads.
- Route guidance system: well marked and signposted; ascent via hiking trail 05 towards Gemeindealpe; descent from the middle station via hiking trail 622 to Mitterbach.
- Starting point: Erlaufsee Herrenhaus bus stop.
- End point: Mitterbach village square bus stop.
- Refreshment stops: at Erlaufsee, in Mitterbach and Mariazell.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start at the Erlaufsee bus stop (828 m) and follow the signposts in the direction of the Gemeindealpe. Via the lakeside road, we reach the trail, which leads steadily uphill through the forest to the chairlift middle station.
We walk past the rest areas along the panoramic normal path to the summit area of the Gemeindealpe (1627 m).
The mule track begins near the summit cross, which we follow downhill. From the middle station, we take hiking trail 622, a mix of forest roads and paths, downhill to Mitterbach (789 m).
