Violent ex stood trial again

When asked by the judge whether he believed that his father could carry out the threats against his mother, the teenager replied: "Yes, I really fear that." The defendant, who assumes a conspiracy against him and pleads not guilty to the charges, claims otherwise. Which is why the public prosecutor attests to his complete lack of understanding and makes her fear the worst for the future. Judge Verena Wackerle sentenced the insubordinate to nine months in prison for making a dangerous threat. A further four months are added to this from the revocation of the last suspended sentence. The verdict is not final.