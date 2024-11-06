Democrat concedes defeat, but …

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
06.11.2024 23:03

US Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly conceded defeat in the US presidential election. "We have to accept the results of this election," said the 60-year-old during an appearance in front of supporters in the capital Washington - before talking about her personal future.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said at the appearance at Washington's Howard University on Wednesday.

Her personal fight for democracy and the rule of law will continue, however. She had spoken to Trump on the phone and agreed on an orderly transfer of power. She also said that a president must be there for all Americans.

Harris called on her supporters not to despair and not to lose heart. "Do not despair. This is not the time to throw up your hands. This is the time to roll up your sleeves." Harris said: "I know that many people feel that we are entering a dark time." But only in the darkness can stars be seen. It is now up to America to fill the sky with stars.

Deep sadness among Democrats (Bild: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Deep sadness among Democrats
(Bild: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On election night, the 60-year-old vice president experienced a debacle. The 78-year-old former President Trump unexpectedly achieved a clear victory. Long before the last votes were counted, it was clear that the Republican would return to the White House in January.

Harris had originally planned to appear before her supporters at an election party on the Howard University campus on election night. However, she canceled this after it became clear that Republican Donald Trump had prevailed in key states.

Her supporters celebrated Harris nonetheless. (Bild: AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Her supporters celebrated Harris nonetheless.
(Bild: AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Referring to a representative of the Office of the President, it was also reported that US President Joe Biden would also speak to Trump on the phone and make a public statement about the election result.

The AP news agency and several broadcasters, including Fox News, CNN and NBC, had previously unanimously reported that Trump had won more than 270 electoral votes in the vote count, putting him unassailably ahead of Harris. Trump's Republicans also secured a majority in the Senate in the parallel congressional election.

Trump therefore has the prospect of being able to govern without effective resistance from the opposition - if his party can also defend control of the House of Representatives.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

