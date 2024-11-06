What Harris is doing now
Democrat concedes defeat, but …
US Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly conceded defeat in the US presidential election. "We have to accept the results of this election," said the 60-year-old during an appearance in front of supporters in the capital Washington - before talking about her personal future.
"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said at the appearance at Washington's Howard University on Wednesday.
Her personal fight for democracy and the rule of law will continue, however. She had spoken to Trump on the phone and agreed on an orderly transfer of power. She also said that a president must be there for all Americans.
Harris called on her supporters not to despair and not to lose heart. "Do not despair. This is not the time to throw up your hands. This is the time to roll up your sleeves." Harris said: "I know that many people feel that we are entering a dark time." But only in the darkness can stars be seen. It is now up to America to fill the sky with stars.
On election night, the 60-year-old vice president experienced a debacle. The 78-year-old former President Trump unexpectedly achieved a clear victory. Long before the last votes were counted, it was clear that the Republican would return to the White House in January.
Harris had originally planned to appear before her supporters at an election party on the Howard University campus on election night. However, she canceled this after it became clear that Republican Donald Trump had prevailed in key states.
Referring to a representative of the Office of the President, it was also reported that US President Joe Biden would also speak to Trump on the phone and make a public statement about the election result.
The AP news agency and several broadcasters, including Fox News, CNN and NBC, had previously unanimously reported that Trump had won more than 270 electoral votes in the vote count, putting him unassailably ahead of Harris. Trump's Republicans also secured a majority in the Senate in the parallel congressional election.
Trump therefore has the prospect of being able to govern without effective resistance from the opposition - if his party can also defend control of the House of Representatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.