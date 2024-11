Konate redeems Salzburg with brace in Rotterdam

The 1:0 was scored shortly before the break: The starting point was Feyenoord keeper Wellenreuther, who played the ball right into the legs of Baidoo. Gloukh reacted the quickest and crossed the ball into the middle, where Konate was completely free to nod home. What a relief! With Konate's first goal in the Champions League, the Bulls broke their goal drought in the top flight - and they went one better straight after the break. Again it was the 20-year-old Ivorian.