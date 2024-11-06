Vorteilswelt
Change in the weather

“Late summer” over: snow up to 1000 meters!

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 19:00

The fantastic autumn weather with almost late summer temperatures that has dominated Tyrol for weeks will soon be history. It will probably have to make way for rain and snow from the beginning of next week. 

While a year ago the first ski tourers were already scaling peaks on natural snow, this year hikers and mountaineers are still out and about in Tirol's high regions. They should make the most of the coming days, because a different wind will be blowing at the beginning of next week - the snow wind from 1000 meters upwards!

Four weeks of high pressure
"With a brief interruption, the extremely calm, sunny weather has already lasted almost four weeks," says meteorologist Michele Salmi from the UBIMET weather service. "This many highs in a row occur every few years in the Alpine region, but the current phase is of course exceptionally long." The temperatures are also exceptional. They are currently around five degrees above the climatological average.

Zitat Icon

This many consecutive highs occur in the Alpine region every few years, but the current phase is admittedly exceptionally long.

Michele Salmi, Meteorologe Wetterdienst UBIMET

Disturbances from north-eastern Europe
There will be little change up to and including Sunday, but from Monday, expert Salmi expects a gradual turnaround. "Disturbances from north-eastern Europe will reach us, temperatures will drop to normal levels - into the single digits in the valleys during the day. The trend is heading in this direction."

Winter 2024/2025 on the horizon
The strong change in the weather will bring rain at low altitudes and snow at higher altitudes. The snow line is likely to be around 1000 meters. Winter 2024/2025 is on the horizon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
