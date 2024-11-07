Vorteilswelt
Tears and ecstasy

Sex in the forester’s lodge! This couple gets down to business

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 22:00

Things are once again getting hot and heavy in the forester's lodge. In the new episode, there's not only a heated argument, but also the first sex on the mountain pasture!

0 Kommentare

There's a big surprise at the start of the new episode: "Mein Gemeindebau" stars Julia and Hansi voluntarily throw in the towel. But the two are by no means the only "ramp sows" who are thinking about quitting. Natascha is also homesick, much to the annoyance of "Specki", who is not even thinking about leaving the Carinthian alp.

The sparks fly
When Paloma and Nadja get involved in the argument, the sparks fly. Zoe can't believe that the two self-proclaimed party queens are sparking up a relationship.

Zoe gets into a fight with Nadja and Paloma. (Bild: Screenshot ATV)
Zoe gets into a fight with Nadja and Paloma.
(Bild: Screenshot ATV)

The whole thing ends in a shouting match between Nadja and Zoe. "You don't talk to me like that, you little brat", the ex-"GNTM" contestant's patience finally snaps. 

Sex in the forester's lodge!
And "Specki" and Natascha? They probably just used the whole spat as foreplay. Because as soon as things have calmed down a bit, the two get down to business. Much to the chagrin of roommate Nadja.

"Please, we had a fight a few minutes ago," she sighs. "Please go to the toilet or God knows where. Why here?" It's not about them having sex, "it's about me wanting to sleep".

"Reality TV on reality TV"
But anyone who thinks the emotions have cooled down the next morning is mistaken. The argument between Zoe, Natascha and Nadja escalates further.

Zoe takes the party queens Nadja and Paloma to task in the Forsthaus. (Bild: Screenshot ATV)
Zoe takes the party queens Nadja and Paloma to task in the Forsthaus.
(Bild: Screenshot ATV)

And somehow the debate between "Specki" and the two Forsthaus divas doesn't work out either. "Reality TV in reality TV", Max sums it up. 

What other dramas does "Forsthaus Rampensau" have in store? You can find out again next Thursday at 8:15 pm on ATV and JOYN.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
