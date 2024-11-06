Congratulates "warmly"
Kickl: “US citizens have voted for change!”
While Republican Donald Trump is emerging as the winner in the final spurt of the US presidential election, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was delighted with a "defeat for the system". "The Americans have chased away the self-absorbed politics of the ice-cold elites," explained Kickl. NEOS and the Greens expressed concern.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer had congratulated Trump on X, saying he was looking forward to "further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations". The FPÖ leader also joined the ranks of well-wishers. The citizens had "rightly voted out the establishment, which is far removed from the people".
The election victory was "impressive and clear". He wished "new President Donald Trump a lot of strength, courage and energy for his upcoming term of office and the many challenges that await him", Kickl explained.
Kickl's post on Facebook shows Trump in victory pose:
"What a defeat for the system including experts and united media in the USA, in the EU and here at home," Kickl stated and also had a play on words ready. "Americans make Trump great again and Trump makes America great again", Kickl wrote on Facebook.
Kickl lashed out against "united election losers" in this country
He also drew parallels to the situation in Austria: "In the USA, the signs are pointing to a breath of fresh air, new paths and optimism. And here in Austria, the united election losers, who have led our country into a dramatic negative development, continue to muddle along on behalf of the head of state."
NEOS are concerned about democracy in the USA
The NEOS and Greens were far less positive about developments in the USA: "It remains to be hoped that democracy will remain strong in the USA and throughout the Western world. I don't think that's a foregone conclusion," said NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger on X. Pink MEP Helmut Brandstätter criticized the fact that "right-wing extremists and so-called patriots are celebrating Trump's victory".
Greens see "wake-up call" for Europe
The Greens recognized a "wake-up call" for Europe. "The election in the USA shows us that if we do not stand together in Europe, we risk losing our values and achievements," said Sigrid Maurer, the executive chairwoman of the Green Party on X, painting a bleak picture. She called for greater cooperation within the EU, particularly on foreign, economic and climate policy issues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.