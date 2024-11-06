RB star fires back
Verstappen: “Did they have to go to the airport already?”
After his triumphant drive in Sao Paulo, Max Verstappen fired back at the British press: "Did they all have to go to the airport already, or did they just not know where the press conference was?"
"That's the next stupid frog! Can't you think of anything better now?" Sturm kicker Günther Neukirchner's interview with TV reporter Gerhard Krabath is cult. "You had 90 minutes to think of sensible questions - then you ask me two shit questions like that", Real Madrid's Toni Kroos snarled at reporter Nils Kaben after the Champions League victory - legendary!
The dispute between Max Verstappen and the British press, including their experts such as Damon Hill, who fired back at the three-time world champion after the heated duel against Lando Norris in Mexico City, is not quite as violent, but the undertone cannot be ignored these days: "Pushing an opponent off the track is unforgivable. The drivers should stick to fairness. But Max has been driving like that since he joined Formula 1. With him, it's methodical gambling."
Verstappen's dad: "Max was fully charged"
It is clear that the Verstappen clan more than just turned up their noses at the vituperative words and headlines on the island during the Sao Paulo weekend, which brought the Dutchman a big step closer to his fourth world championship crown thanks to a phenomenal performance. "Max was fully charged, he was determined to show everyone," rumbled dad Jos.
At the international press conference in Sao Paulo, the 27-year-old blurted it out. "I just have one quick question. I appreciate all of you here, but why can't I see anyone from the British press, as they normally make up 80, 85 percent of you? Have they all had to go to the airport or did they just not know where the press conference was?"
A fair question! Which Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko answered aptly: "Max's performance was the answer to the gossip."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.