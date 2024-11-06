Criminal proceedings against official veterinarians dropped

As the Provincial Administrative Court later found, the confiscation was in fact unlawful. The inspection had been ordered even though the responsible veterinarian had not even seen the facility or the animals in person, and there had been no expert opinion required for the inspection at the time. The court was also unable to confirm that the animals were in a poor condition. They therefore had to be returned immediately. However, this only happened in part. Although the proceedings were still ongoing, three dogs were passed on to new owners.