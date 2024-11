Perpetrators caught on the run after safe theft

These criminals probably had their sights set on the big haul: Because the coveted stolen goods of two Romanians (30 and 39 years old) were safes. The two criminals broke into a house in Neulengbach in the St. Pölten district at around 6 p.m. on October 21 and took the safe with them unopened. But that was not all: just three hours later, the criminals also broke into a house in Ollern in the district of Tulln.