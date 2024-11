Digital inclusion was the motto of two workshops that were recently held in Dornbirn. The aim was to offer digital participation for everyone, reduce fears of contact and fill gaps in knowledge. At the first workshop, participants learned how to use their smartphones safely. From installing apps and setting up strong passwords to protecting against phishing emails - the workshop provided a comprehensive overview of measures to make everyday digital life safer. The event was led by Julia Konzett, digital literacy expert at abz-austria.