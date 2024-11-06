Vorteilswelt
Champions League

Conference with Bayern, Barca and PSG from 9pm LIVE

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 05:00

Matchday 4 of the Champions League: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are among those playing at 9pm. With sportkrone.at you will be right up close (ticker below).

Here is the live ticker:

A clash of the unbeaten will take place in Milan when Inter host Arsenal.

Inter legionnaire Marko Arnautovic
Inter legionnaire Marko Arnautovic
(Bild: AFP/APA/GABRIEL BOUYS)

Bayer under pressure
Bayern Munich are already under a certain amount of pressure in their home game against Benfica Lisbon. After defeats against Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, the Munich side need a win. It is the second home game for coach Vincent Kompany's team after the 9:2 win against Dinamo Zagreb. Munich are ranked 23rd out of 36 teams ahead of the matchday. Only the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The 16 teams ranked below them in the table will play each other in a knockout round to determine the other eight participants in the round of 16.

João Palhinha, who was born in Lisbon and used to play for Sporting, even declared the match against city rivals Benfica to be "a very special game" for FC Bayern. And that 206 days before the actual final in the Allianz Arena, where Palhinha and his colleagues are determined to be on the pitch. "Every game at FC Bayern brings pressure," said Kompany. "Against Benfica, it's not about staying in the Champions League or being eliminated. The pressure to finish in the top eight is always there in the new format. But in or out - that's not true."

PSG host Atletico
Also in action on Wednesday - alongside Austrian runners-up Salzburg - are French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish league leaders FC Barcelona. The Catalans take on Red Star Belgrade, while PSG host Atletico Madrid. VfB Stuttgart face Atalanta Bergamo at home.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
