Champions League
Conference with Bayern, Barca and PSG from 9pm LIVE
Matchday 4 of the Champions League: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are among those playing at 9pm. With sportkrone.at you will be right up close (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
A clash of the unbeaten will take place in Milan when Inter host Arsenal.
Bayer under pressure
Bayern Munich are already under a certain amount of pressure in their home game against Benfica Lisbon. After defeats against Aston Villa and FC Barcelona, the Munich side need a win. It is the second home game for coach Vincent Kompany's team after the 9:2 win against Dinamo Zagreb. Munich are ranked 23rd out of 36 teams ahead of the matchday. Only the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The 16 teams ranked below them in the table will play each other in a knockout round to determine the other eight participants in the round of 16.
João Palhinha, who was born in Lisbon and used to play for Sporting, even declared the match against city rivals Benfica to be "a very special game" for FC Bayern. And that 206 days before the actual final in the Allianz Arena, where Palhinha and his colleagues are determined to be on the pitch. "Every game at FC Bayern brings pressure," said Kompany. "Against Benfica, it's not about staying in the Champions League or being eliminated. The pressure to finish in the top eight is always there in the new format. But in or out - that's not true."
PSG host Atletico
Also in action on Wednesday - alongside Austrian runners-up Salzburg - are French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish league leaders FC Barcelona. The Catalans take on Red Star Belgrade, while PSG host Atletico Madrid. VfB Stuttgart face Atalanta Bergamo at home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.