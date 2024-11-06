Conference with Bayern, Barca and PSG from 9pm LIVE

João Palhinha, who was born in Lisbon and used to play for Sporting, even declared the match against city rivals Benfica to be "a very special game" for FC Bayern. And that 206 days before the actual final in the Allianz Arena, where Palhinha and his colleagues are determined to be on the pitch. "Every game at FC Bayern brings pressure," said Kompany. "Against Benfica, it's not about staying in the Champions League or being eliminated. The pressure to finish in the top eight is always there in the new format. But in or out - that's not true."