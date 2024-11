Victoria Beckham doesn’t “give a f***” about that

Not in the mood anymore

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be hounded by paparazzi when you walked down Bond Street - and you got dressed because you knew you were going to experience that. I don't want that anymore. I've done it for too long. I suppose I did it when I was growing up, but these days there's just too much to do, too much to do, too many kids to look after."