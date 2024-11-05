Price comparison shows:
Medicines cheaper online than in the pharmacy
Non-prescription medicines are around 40 percent cheaper online than in a pharmacy. This is shown by a price comparison by Geizhals.at, for which the best prices of well-known mail-order pharmacies were compared with those of a stationary pharmacy in Vienna in order to check for any price differences between the various sources of supply for medicines that are in high demand.
The comparison focused on medicines that are particularly in demand during the cold season - for example to relieve cold symptoms such as coughs, colds and fever. One example of this is the popular Wick VapoRub ointment, which is used to clear the airways in the case of colds. While the price in stationary pharmacies was €18.45 on the cut-off date (October 16), the product was available online from just €10.72.
The Nasivin dosing spray, a proven remedy for nasal congestion, was also much cheaper via mail-order pharmacies. Instead of 10.95 euros at the pharmacy, it only cost 6.52 euros at the best online provider. A price comparison also paid off for Neo-Angin pastilles, which are used to relieve sore throats and inflammation of the throat. Instead of 11.75 euros in the pharmacy, they could be purchased online for as little as 6.29 euros according to the price comparison.
Buyers were also able to save considerably on antipyretic medicines such as Mexalen tablets, which are often used to treat headaches, aching limbs and fever. Instead of 5.70 euros in the pharmacy, these were available online for as little as 3.33 euros. The same applied to the popular Aspirin + C effervescent tablets, which cost 19.95 euros in pharmacies but were available online for as little as 12.27 euros.
Cold remedies around 40 percent cheaper at mail-order pharmacies
The price difference between the products of a stationary pharmacy and online providers is sometimes enormous, as Geizhals CEO Markus Nigl explains: "If you look at an example shopping basket with all the medicines mentioned above, there is a significant price difference between stationary pharmacies and mail-order providers. Instead of 66.80 euros in a traditional pharmacy, the products only cost a total of 39.13 euros online. This corresponds to a saving of around 28 euros or 41 percent." Even including shipping costs, online pharmacies are often still significantly cheaper.
Buying medication early pays off
The historical data from the price comparison portal also shows that demand in the "medicines" category is subject to seasonal fluctuations. Demand is particularly high in the fall and winter months, especially from October to February, which can be explained by the increased need during the cold and flu season.
"For this reason, it is important to stock up on the necessary medication in good time in order to be well prepared for the cold season. If you compare and buy early, you can benefit from lower prices before demand picks up further in the winter months," says Nigl.
