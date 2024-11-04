Stones thrown at royal couple
Protests in Spain: right-wing extremists under suspicion
On Sunday, the Spanish royal couple traveled to Valencia to take a look at the storm damage. They were pelted with stones and mud by angry citizens (see video above). It has now been revealed that right-wing extremist groups are probably behind this.
There are some indications of this, said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Monday. Some of the people who threw stones, mud, sticks and bottles at the royal couple were wearing T-shirts with far-right symbols.
According to media reports, there were calls in far-right chats for people to travel to Paiporta to "welcome" the socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez in particular. The politician was present during the visit to the flood disaster area on Sunday. He was attacked with a stick and his car was kicked. "Murderer, murderer" or "Get lost!" shouted the angry citizens.
Mayor: traveled all the way
The Spanish royal couple Felipe VI and Letizia were pelted with mud, stones, fists and sticks. One of Letizia's bodyguards was bleeding from the face, the Queen cried and clutched her head. Paiporta's mayor Maribel Albalat said that she did not know many of the violent demonstrators. She confirmed reports that they had traveled to the city especially for the event.
The understandable indignation of the storm victims had been exploited, wrote a Spanish newspaper. The authorities had made mistakes. "Don't listen to everything that is published. There is a lot of information frenzy. There are people who are interested in it. Why? So that chaos breaks out," King Felipe also said to selected residents who were allowed to approach him.
As much rain as in a year
According to the latest figures, at least 217 people lost their lives in the storm of the century in eastern Spain, most of them in the Valencia region. There is no official figure on how many people are still missing. Last Tuesday, some towns received as much rain in just a few hours as they usually receive in a year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.