"Purely a fill!"
Bang effect: town hall investigation without result
Overtime and contract awards in favor of the party and at the expense of the taxpayer have kept the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt town hall busy. With meagre results: the accusations against Christian Scheider's office manager Patrick Jonke could not be substantiated - the regional court closed the investigation.
Klagenfurt's Team Carinthia club chairman and mayor's office manager Patrick Jonke can breathe a sigh of relief: the investigations against him - including for breach of trust in connection with allegedly incorrectly invoiced overtime - have been dropped. The regional court in Klagenfurt has granted Jonke's request to discontinue the investigation, as confirmed by a spokesperson. Four out of five points are therefore off the table. Only one accusation concerning the commissioning of an advertising agency still needs to be investigated.
Jonke told "Krone": "This decision was always clear to me, because it was purely a matter of party-political accusations!" All of his actions have now been scrutinized many times over: By the Court of Audit, the police, the public prosecutors in Klagenfurt and also in Graz, and now even by the regional court. "That should show that I'm not guilty of anything," says Jonke.
However, it remains to be seen whether the dismissal will become legally binding - the public prosecutor's office could theoretically still have the decision of the Klagenfurt regional court reviewed by the Graz Higher Regional Court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.