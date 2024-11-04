Sweet talks enter second round

Andreas Babler meets Beate Meinl-Riesinger

The latter was already active on Monday. A meeting with NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger was scheduled for later that afternoon. Her party is seen as a likely third partner should the ÖVP and SPÖ agree to work together. Meinl-Reisinger had already met with Nehammer before the fall break - as did Green Party spokesperson Werner Kogler. The latter will also have a meeting with Babler in the course of the week. The Greens are still only considered to be a blatant outsider as far as government participation is concerned, but would probably be needed more often when it comes to two-thirds issues.