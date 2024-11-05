SPÖ-Drobits starts 32-community tour

Tour through 32 municipalities

"Now is the time to be on the ground again," says the SPÖ politician. Under the motto "Let's do it together", Drobits is going on a tour of 32 municipalities in the district of Oberwart. He wants to use the opportunity to talk to many citizens. "Only through honest, direct feedback can policies be made that actually meet the needs of the population. I also like to hear criticism," emphasizes the 56-year-old.