Let's do it together
SPÖ-Drobits starts 32-community tour
After five tough but successful years in the National Council, Christian Drobits is returning home. The SPÖ politician is now confidently looking forward to the regional elections on 19 January 2025. His 32-community tour in the district of Oberwart has already begun.
Drobits looked back on eventful times during his time in parliament. His range of topics was broad. The courageous perseverance of the SPÖ consumer protection spokesman often paid off. Thanks to his initiative, for example, age discrimination in banking and credit transactions was abolished.
Time off for nursing staff
Nursing staff in inpatient long-term care were given two hours of compensatory time off per night shift. More than 16,000 signatures were collected on the petition "Nursing and care is hard(est) work". In addition, Drobits pushed through a ban on the carcinogenic substance titanium dioxide - and all this at a time when the SPÖ was in opposition.
Tour through 32 municipalities
"Now is the time to be on the ground again," says the SPÖ politician. Under the motto "Let's do it together", Drobits is going on a tour of 32 municipalities in the district of Oberwart. He wants to use the opportunity to talk to many citizens. "Only through honest, direct feedback can policies be made that actually meet the needs of the population. I also like to hear criticism," emphasizes the 56-year-old.
The event kicked off in Harmisch in the municipality of Kohfidisch. In an exchange with entrepreneur Corinna Kalaus, who, like the SPÖ politician, found her way back home, Drobits felt a strong connection to the region. He congratulated her brother Gert and his wife Jenny on their surprise wedding. He gained an insight into the increasing challenges facing the emergency services from the fire department commander.
Focus on cooperation
"People have had enough of party political haggling. In the National Council, I focused on cooperation and achieved a lot precisely because of this, despite being in opposition," summarizes the former MP. He wants to continue this style in the future. By the way: If you want to talk to Drobits, you can always find the tour dates on his social media channels.
