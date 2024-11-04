FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
From relegation to undefeated winter king
Henndorf triumphed 3:2 against fellow relegated team and runner-up Adnet for the ninth time in a row in the 1st Landesliga to remain unbeaten at the top of the table after 13 games. Coach Stefan Kirnbauer's team more than deserved to be crowned winter kings early on.
"We got off to a dominant start right from the start, even though the pitch was difficult to play on. Nevertheless, we managed to impose our soccer and created a few chances," explained Kirnbauer, proud of his team's performance. The lead then came from a combination in the 24th minute, which symbolically underlined the run: Laurin Pichler shot, hit the inside of the bar and Osagie converted the rebound dryly into the empty goal. Just five minutes later, captain Valerian Höfler headed in a corner to make it 2:0.
Connection at the right moment
However, Adnet persisted and put in a fighting performance. Coach Stanislav Stevic praised his team's commitment and emphasized: "The two goals we conceded were somewhat unfortunate, but we still showed that we can force Henndorf into making mistakes and then took advantage of them." As a result, the hosts managed to score an important equalizer shortly before the break to keep the game exciting.
Henndorf kept the pressure on after the break. A disallowed goal by Pichler, which according to Kirnbauer was probably a wrong decision, could have provided clarity early on. But Pichler was not deterred by this and scored shortly afterwards - this time without a doubt - to make it 1:3. "He really deserved that goal," said Kirnbauer, praising his young striker. However, instead of finishing the game with aplomb, a capital misplaced pass put Henndorf in trouble again and brought their opponents back into the game. "The goal we conceded was avoidable, but it kept the tension high until the end," said Kirnbauer. However, the Henndorf defense showed its strength in the final minutes and did not allow any more compelling chances.
Both goals conceded were unfortunately unnecessary!
Henndorf-Trainer Stefan Kirnbauer
At the end of the day, Henndorf took three points and, thanks to the draw by their closest rivals Schwarzach, extended their lead over the competition to a whopping eight points - with one game less. Kirnbauer was therefore proud of his team: "That shows how solid our team has become. We may not have played perfectly, but we performed like a top team. That's a good sign. I have huge respect for what this team does week in, week out."
The spectators were thrilled by this top match!
Adnet-Coach Stanislav Stevic
With an outstanding season to date and the title of "Winter King" in the bag, Henndorf go into the last game of the first half of the season in a stronger position. Adnet coach Stanislav Stevic also paid tribute: "Henndorf showed why they are at the top. Nevertheless, I am satisfied with the morale of our team. With this performance, we would definitely have deserved a point." Kirnbauer nevertheless urged modesty: "Anything can happen in soccer. We must remain focused and not rest on our laurels." Thomas Schaier
1st provincial league: ATSV Salzburg - Mittersill 2:2 (2:1), Altenmarkt - Bergheim 4:5 (1:4), Mühlbach/Pzg. - Tamsweg 2:2 (2:1), Adnet - Henndorf 2:3 (1:2), Anthering - Schwarzach 3:3 (1:0), Plainfeld - Elixhausen 4:4 (3:1), Pfarrwerfen - Berndorf 1:3 (1:1).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
