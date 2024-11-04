From relegation to undefeated winter king

Henndorf kept the pressure on after the break. A disallowed goal by Pichler, which according to Kirnbauer was probably a wrong decision, could have provided clarity early on. But Pichler was not deterred by this and scored shortly afterwards - this time without a doubt - to make it 1:3. "He really deserved that goal," said Kirnbauer, praising his young striker. However, instead of finishing the game with aplomb, a capital misplaced pass put Henndorf in trouble again and brought their opponents back into the game. "The goal we conceded was avoidable, but it kept the tension high until the end," said Kirnbauer. However, the Henndorf defense showed its strength in the final minutes and did not allow any more compelling chances.