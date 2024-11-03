Medvedev: “Election in the USA will not change anything”

Orbán: Rethink Ukraine policy if Trump wins

The Hungarian Prime Minister does believe that the Trump effect will have a massive impact on the war in Ukraine. Viktor Orbán has been preparing for a victory by the 78-year-old Republican for some time now and is calling on the other EU member states to prepare for a shift in the US course towards a peace agreement. This would also have to be discussed at the European Union summit in Budapest at the end of next week.