No great expectations
Medvedev: “Election in the USA will not change anything”
The Russian leadership has no great expectations of the US presidential elections. Former President Dmitry Medvedev made this abundantly clear on Sunday. In his view, the election will not change anything, "because the candidates' positions reflect the bipartisan consensus that our country must be defeated".
He therefore had "no reason for exaggerated expectations", Medvedev said on Telegram. The incumbent Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris is "stupid, inexperienced and manipulable", claimed the current Vice-Chairman of Russia's National Security Council. A "jaded" Donald Trump, who spreads platitudes, could not stop the war in Ukraine. "Not in one day, not in three days, not in three months," Medvedev wrote with regard to Trump's claim that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.
"Trump could become the new JFK"
"And if he really tries, he could become the new JFK", the Putin confidant hinted at a similar fate for Trump to that of US President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. The background to this assassination has not yet been fully clarified.
From Medvedev's point of view, the only thing that matters is how much money the new US president will spend on his own armament and the war in Ukraine. "Therefore, the best way to make November 5 pleasant for the candidate for the highest American office is to continue smashing the Kiev Nazi regime!" he added ironically. Medvedev was considered a liberal politician during his time in office (2008 to 2012), but in recent years he has become increasingly radicalized.
Orbán: Rethink Ukraine policy if Trump wins
The Hungarian Prime Minister does believe that the Trump effect will have a massive impact on the war in Ukraine. Viktor Orbán has been preparing for a victory by the 78-year-old Republican for some time now and is calling on the other EU member states to prepare for a shift in the US course towards a peace agreement. This would also have to be discussed at the European Union summit in Budapest at the end of next week.
Europe could then not remain pro-war and bear the burdens of war alone, but would then have to adapt. Orbán rejects military aid for Ukraine and is convinced that Trump would do the same and negotiate a peace treaty for Ukraine. In the US election campaign, he is supporting the Republican ex-president against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
