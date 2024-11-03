Back to normality
“Captivated by events around us for days”
Where emergency vehicles have dominated the townscape of Altenfelden since Monday, local churchgoers were finally able to park again on Sunday. After the horrific double murder and days of persecution, the 2,500-strong community is trying to take a step back towards normality.
"It was like a movie, a week of emergency. Now there is simply great relief. At last there is an end to the uncertainty", the collective sigh of relief was palpable at the "Krone" local inspection on Sunday morning in Altenfelden.
All Saints' Day visit made up for
Where police cars and special vehicles from the emergency services had dominated the townscape since Monday, local number plates could finally be seen. People dared to come out again and went to church. There they were able to bring their fears and worries of the past few days to God. And many also had to make up for the All Saints' Day visit to the grave of their loved ones.
I was a hunter myself and also knew Roland. But I'm not that active anymore and didn't have a problem with him. Nevertheless, I didn't go out much last week and stayed at home with my wife.
Ernst Sch., 78 Jahre
Because when Roland Drexler's car turned up on Friday morning, the All Saints' Day service and the blessing of the graves in the four affected parishes were canceled by order of the Rohrbach BH.
"Were tied up for days"
"I haven't gone out much in the past week, I just had a bad feeling. Now I've just lit a new candle at the cemetery," says Ernst Sch., who is a hunter himself and therefore knew the double murderer well. In his sermon, Pastor Rupert Granegger spoke of love and that everyone had been "captivated by the events around us for days".
The relief is naturally great for everyone. I'm now looking forward to life going back to normal. You just feel much better walking around the town when you know that there is no longer any danger.
Marta S., 72 Jahre
Praise for the emergency services
Finally, he wished the churchgoers "a relaxing Sunday and a good start to the new week". Mayor Klaus Gatringer also took part in the service and also hopes that normality will soon return to the community of 2,500 people. A big thank you and praise was given on site to the numerous emergency services: "They did a great job. We always felt safe."
