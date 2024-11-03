During lull in fighting
WHO: Polio vaccination center in the Gaza Strip hit
Six people, including four children, were injured in an attack on a polio vaccination center in the Gaza Strip, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The center in Sheikh Radwan was hit on Saturday while parents were taking their children to be vaccinated against polio, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
Israel: No attacks in the region
The Israeli army pointed out that it had not carried out any attacks in the region at the time indicated. According to Tedros, the incident took place during a previously agreed humanitarian pause in fighting, which was intended for the vaccination campaign.
It remained unclear who was behind the attack. A spokesperson for the Gaza Strip Civil Protection Agency stated that at least three people were injured by a projectile allegedly fired by an Israeli drone at a wall of the center.
Vaccination campaign in Gaza
The polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, which began on September 1, was launched after a case was detected in a baby in Gaza for the first time in 25 years. So far, over 560,000 children under the age of ten have received their first dose of vaccine. More than 420,000 children have already been vaccinated twice.
However, the Israeli army stated that its investigations had shown that it had not fired on the area at the time - and that it was also involved in coordinating the polio vaccination campaign.
WHO Director Tedros emphasized that the humanitarian pauses for the vaccinations must be respected so that parents are not deterred from vaccinating their children for fear of attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
