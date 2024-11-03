TikTok discovered as a new market for wine lovers

One success after another

With her exquisite selection, Silvia Heinrich scores in many respects anyway. With the highest score of 99 points, her "Cupido l'amour au tournant" 2019 vintage was named Falstaff winner of the Reserve Trophy. With five crowns at Vinaria, her winery - long since established in the top league - made it into the "Hall of Fame". Her Blaufränkisch "Vitikult 2022" was chosen as the Ö1 Red Wine 2024. And the industry luminary always shines in the finals of the Red-Golden Grape. Now the promising eyes are on TikTok.