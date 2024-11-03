Top winemaker presents
TikTok discovered as a new market for wine lovers
Nowadays, it is difficult to reach young customers internationally using old marketing methods. The successful top winemaker Silvia Heinrich from Burgenland quickly recognized this phenomenon and is conquering vibrant online territory in Asia.
Facebook, Instagram & Co. are all well and good, but the younger generations swear by TikTok. If you want to keep up with the times, you have to be flexible and often explore unfamiliar territory.
Interesting wine market
Top winemaker Silvia Heinrich from Deutschkreutz exemplifies this. In addition to her entrepreneurial spirit and thirst for discovery, she also has top-class expertise, flair and vision. With the help of her Chinese importer, she is conquering the lively market in the Middle Kingdom.
"In East Asia, wine is only ordered and sold via online channels. TikTok is very popular with young customers, otherwise you wouldn't reach these generations at all," explains Silvia Heinrich.
"Angel" soon takes off
Initial trials with drops specially created for Chinese TikTok fans such as "Angel" have got off to a promising start. A container delivery is currently on its way to China. Large-scale online sales are due to start before Christmas. According to contact partners, business is being conducted via the Douyin platform, the Chinese version of TikTok.
On the right track
Silvia Heinrich's entrepreneurial creativity is hugely admired. "It is thanks to the outstanding quality for which our winegrowers are responsible that Burgenland wine is highly regarded both at home and abroad," says a delighted Herbert Oschep, Chairman of Wein-Burgenland: "It is particularly important for winegrowers who are heavily export-oriented to be innovative. I therefore support wineries like Silvia Heinrich's at all levels."
One success after another
With her exquisite selection, Silvia Heinrich scores in many respects anyway. With the highest score of 99 points, her "Cupido l'amour au tournant" 2019 vintage was named Falstaff winner of the Reserve Trophy. With five crowns at Vinaria, her winery - long since established in the top league - made it into the "Hall of Fame". Her Blaufränkisch "Vitikult 2022" was chosen as the Ö1 Red Wine 2024. And the industry luminary always shines in the finals of the Red-Golden Grape. Now the promising eyes are on TikTok.
