Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Top winemaker presents

TikTok discovered as a new market for wine lovers

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 09:00

Nowadays, it is difficult to reach young customers internationally using old marketing methods. The successful top winemaker Silvia Heinrich from Burgenland quickly recognized this phenomenon and is conquering vibrant online territory in Asia.

0 Kommentare

Facebook, Instagram & Co. are all well and good, but the younger generations swear by TikTok. If you want to keep up with the times, you have to be flexible and often explore unfamiliar territory.

Interesting wine market
Top winemaker Silvia Heinrich from Deutschkreutz exemplifies this. In addition to her entrepreneurial spirit and thirst for discovery, she also has top-class expertise, flair and vision. With the help of her Chinese importer, she is conquering the lively market in the Middle Kingdom.

"In East Asia, wine is only ordered and sold via online channels. TikTok is very popular with young customers, otherwise you wouldn't reach these generations at all," explains Silvia Heinrich.

The heavenly drop "Angel" is particularly popular with TikTok's Asian clientele. (Bild: Grammer Karl/Karl Grammer)
The heavenly drop "Angel" is particularly popular with TikTok's Asian clientele.
(Bild: Grammer Karl/Karl Grammer)

"Angel" soon takes off
Initial trials with drops specially created for Chinese TikTok fans such as "Angel" have got off to a promising start. A container delivery is currently on its way to China. Large-scale online sales are due to start before Christmas. According to contact partners, business is being conducted via the Douyin platform, the Chinese version of TikTok.

On the right track
Silvia Heinrich's entrepreneurial creativity is hugely admired. "It is thanks to the outstanding quality for which our winegrowers are responsible that Burgenland wine is highly regarded both at home and abroad," says a delighted Herbert Oschep, Chairman of Wein-Burgenland: "It is particularly important for winegrowers who are heavily export-oriented to be innovative. I therefore support wineries like Silvia Heinrich's at all levels."

One success after another
With her exquisite selection, Silvia Heinrich scores in many respects anyway. With the highest score of 99 points, her "Cupido l'amour au tournant" 2019 vintage was named Falstaff winner of the Reserve Trophy. With five crowns at Vinaria, her winery - long since established in the top league - made it into the "Hall of Fame". Her Blaufränkisch "Vitikult 2022" was chosen as the Ö1 Red Wine 2024. And the industry luminary always shines in the finals of the Red-Golden Grape. Now the promising eyes are on TikTok.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf