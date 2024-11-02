PR consultant: Kickl is “staging a shadow government”

SPÖ: Kickl wants to restructure the republic!

However, it is not so much the content that is now being discussed, but rather the actions of the FPÖ leader. ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker, for example, spoke of a "political usurpation of office", as Kickl was not officially allowed to represent Austria. This was also reiterated by the Greens, while for the NEOS the statement is "not in our name". The SPÖ sees a desire for a "restructuring of our republic along Hungarian lines".



You can read the entire "Vienna Declaration" here: