This lady really heats up the VW bosses

In winter, temperatures rarely fall below ten degrees. In summer, however, the sun beats down mercilessly on the southernmost part of the Italian mainland. Calabria is not only known for its heat, but also for the exuberant temperament of its inhabitants. One person who spends a lot of time there is Daniela Cavallo. Although the head of the Volkswagen Group Works Council was born in Wolfsburg in 1975, as the daughter of an Italian she grew up in the different worlds of Calabria and Lower Saxony.