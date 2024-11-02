Making a cross in the city that never sleeps

"Krone": Only a few days to go until the election of the year - how do you perceive the mood ahead of the US election?

Lukas Zitz (Deputy Economic Delegate in New York): You have to differentiate: We are in New York, and New York ticks differently than the rest of the USA. The city is very international, full of energy, and many things happen at the same time: you see a parade, go to events, discover a celebrity in passing - the US election is of course still the biggest event. The atmosphere is already heated up. Ever since the last election, the rifts between the camps have been very deep - representatives of one party often don't communicate with those of the other party. Everyone is already eagerly awaiting the election results, even though the final result is likely to be a long time coming - it could be very close.