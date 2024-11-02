The "Krone" on site
Making a cross in the city that never sleeps
Welcome to New York: where crazy election souvenirs and hectic early voting meet, everything is slowly but surely getting ready for the big day.
"Oh - I see it as my duty to be here! We're open every day now - always from six to 8 pm," Peter Wood gushes as he ushers in impatient people and opens a new queue. The native New Yorker has taken time off work to help out at one of the many "Early Voting Polling Stations" - a polling station where voters can cast their vote in advance.
Large crowds outside polling stations already
"I used to work for an Austrian bank in New York, and I still have many friends in Austria. My current job is more flexible and allows me to be here." For the past week, he has been at his polling station at the Metropolitan Museum every day from five o'clock: "On the first day, people were queuing around the block," he says. It's busy now too: "We're noticing that voter turnout is much higher than usual. People want to have their say."
We're excited to see what happens next week. We just hope that there won't be any major riots.
Polizisten vor dem Trump Tower
Liberal New York, insecure Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris is likely to win in his constituency: "After all, we're in the Upper East Side here, which is a very Democratic and liberal district. Unlike in our neighboring state," says Peter. He is probably right about that: In the swing state of Pennsylvania, the result could be extremely close.
Harris and Trump are also aware of this: both candidates have invested a lot of time and resources in campaign events in Pennsylvania in recent weeks. "It remains to be seen whether that will achieve anything," muses Peter.
Trump Tower well guarded
Two kilometers south of his polling station, the huge Trump Tower gleams in the sun. In front of it: a whole crowd of police officers. "We protect the president. President Trump - he lives here with his family," says one of them: "I've already voted, but I won't say who. I just hope it won't be bad for us next week" - and his colleague adds: "There could be a lot of work ahead of us."
Yawning emptiness in the tower itself
As hectic as it is on the street in front of the Tower, it is just as deserted inside - the store with Trump souvenirs is closed and the bar with a large Trump portrait on the wall is dark. Porter Aaron from the Bronx is alone in the large lobby: "I've worked here for 40 years. I've never seen Trump before, he has his own entrance." He can't say how the election will turn out: "Not at work - hopefully it won't be bad."
"Krone": Only a few days to go until the election of the year - how do you perceive the mood ahead of the US election?
Lukas Zitz (Deputy Economic Delegate in New York): You have to differentiate: We are in New York, and New York ticks differently than the rest of the USA. The city is very international, full of energy, and many things happen at the same time: you see a parade, go to events, discover a celebrity in passing - the US election is of course still the biggest event. The atmosphere is already heated up. Ever since the last election, the rifts between the camps have been very deep - representatives of one party often don't communicate with those of the other party. Everyone is already eagerly awaiting the election results, even though the final result is likely to be a long time coming - it could be very close.
The Foreign Trade Center in New York helps Austrian companies, among others, to enter the US market - to what extent could Donald Trump's election victory affect your work?
The relevant question for us and our companies is how the US will develop in the long term. The time when global trade was characterized by marked stability is over - we are moving into more complex and uncertain times. The USA has already taken more restrictive measures in international trade under previous presidents, including Obama, in order to strengthen its own economy. We expect this to continue - regardless of who becomes the next president.
Will it be more difficult for Austrian companies to gain a foothold in the USA in the next four years?
There will certainly be no fewer trade barriers. But: The most important thing for companies is not a single choice, but a long-term horizon.
Is the American Dream still up to date?
The American Dream is alive - it's alive, but the small print often doesn't make it across the pond. If you want to be successful in the USA, you need staying power, the American Dream requires time and financial resources, and the market is very competitive. So: the American Dream demands a lot - it has a very positive connotation, gives many people a lot of energy and continues to drive them to achieve great things. But the understanding of a welfare state is different here, and you can also fall deeply.
How will you spend election night?
The Americans are celebrating election night like a sporting event - there are public viewings in bars and restaurants. I'll certainly be watching, but I don't know exactly where yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.