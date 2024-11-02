Soon it will be quiet in the house

The threat that they would leave me on the day they came of age, one by one, hit me. I had to think about it. Inwardly, I had already resigned myself to closing the plastic bottles myself as usual, soaking the plates with the dried-up leftovers without grumbling and putting them in the dishwasher, perhaps even adjusting the pocket money to inflation. The main thing is that it doesn't get dead quiet in the house. "I was just rocking you in the seesaw and now you want to leave me?" - "Stop with the baby nonsense!" the middle one babbled. - "I know the law," repeated the little one. "That's just the way of the world, Robert, my friend," said the older one.