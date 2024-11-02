"Schneider's glasses"
Soon it will be quiet in the house
Like all fathers, "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider gets into trouble with his children from time to time. Nevertheless, he fears nothing more than the day when his sons' shouting will no longer be heard in the house.
"When I'm of age, I won't stay a day longer!" grumbled the middle one, who is fourteen. The eleven-year-old confronted me with the legal situation in Austria. "I'm allowed to move out at sixteen if I can give a good reason." - "What would that be?" - "You want to forbid me contact with Kurt. That's not allowed." - "Because you secretly drink that energy stuff and tell foreigner jokes." The tall one, literally looking down on me, tried to settle the argument. "Robert, my friend, listen ..." He's been saying "Robert, my friend" for a few weeks now. - "You're listening to me now!" my voice broke.
It was only about the caps on the bottles of mineral water, which they consistently don't close, about plates with dried-on food leftovers that they hide behind their screens, about proper ventilation in their rooms, in other words, little things.
The threat that they would leave me on the day they came of age, one by one, hit me. I had to think about it. Inwardly, I had already resigned myself to closing the plastic bottles myself as usual, soaking the plates with the dried-up leftovers without grumbling and putting them in the dishwasher, perhaps even adjusting the pocket money to inflation. The main thing is that it doesn't get dead quiet in the house. "I was just rocking you in the seesaw and now you want to leave me?" - "Stop with the baby nonsense!" the middle one babbled. - "I know the law," repeated the little one. "That's just the way of the world, Robert, my friend," said the older one.
When they were at school, I walked through the house and listened to the unbearable silence. Never again will you complain about leftover food or full plastic bottles without caps.
