Team boss worried
In the title fight: “Austrian frustration” at McLaren
McLaren is fully involved in the battle for the drivers' championship and the constructors' championship in Formula 1. However, in the worst-case scenario, the racing team could still face another title-less season. This could be linked to the race weekend in Austria of all places, as Team Principal Andrea Stella emphasizes.
"The points we lost in Austria are the points we regret the most," Stella admits contritely on the sidelines of the race weekend in Brazil. In Spielberg, McLaren driver Lando Norris and his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen had clashed in a duel.
While Norris was ultimately left without points due to a puncture, Verstappen was able to salvage fifth place. Stella is certain that this race was a bitter setback in the battle for both titles.
Ferrari is already lurking
The points that could have been scored there are now not only missing Norris in the battle for the drivers' crown, but also the entire team. Although McLaren are currently ahead in the constructors' championship, they can feel Ferrari breathing down their necks - only 29 points separate the two teams.
For the McLaren team boss, the fact that there are always controversial decisions in this hot phase of the season is a logical consequence. "We drive fairly, we drive correctly and we drive like sportsmen. And then in these close battles there is a third party that judges. We trust the stewards and I think it worked well in Mexico and we had good racing," concluded Stella.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
