Twelve degrees at most
Rain and squalls: Plummeting temperatures in the east
Gusts of wind, some of them strong, will sweep across the country at the weekend, causing temperatures to plummet from Sunday onwards, dropping by up to ten degrees compared to Friday. A maximum of twelve degrees will be reached during the course of the day. Even light frost is expected in Lower Austria.
Fog, high fog, low cloud and partial frost are expected for Sunday morning. It will cool down considerably again, especially in the east. The wind will be brisk at times throughout Austria. Temperatures will be between six and twelve degrees.
On Monday, double-digit temperatures are most likely in Vorarlberg to western Upper Styria and in Upper Carinthia. Here, temperatures could even reach 18 degrees in places. In the east, on the other hand, it will remain extremely cool, with a maximum of twelve degrees. Gale-force winds are expected during the course of the day.
Tuesday will be sunny again, but it will still be autumnal temperatures of between seven and 15 degrees. In the morning, dense patches of fog could make for cooler temperatures, but from midday onwards the sun will increasingly prevail. The lively, cold south-easterly wind will continue in the east.
Dense patches of fog will also prevail on Wednesday . By the afternoon, however, warm sunshine will prevail, bringing temperatures up to 18 degrees. Weak to moderate winds will blow in the west, moving eastwards until the evening.
