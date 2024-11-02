Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Twelve degrees at most

Rain and squalls: Plummeting temperatures in the east

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 10:44

Gusts of wind, some of them strong, will sweep across the country at the weekend, causing temperatures to plummet from Sunday onwards, dropping by up to ten degrees compared to Friday. A maximum of twelve degrees will be reached during the course of the day. Even light frost is expected in Lower Austria.

0 Kommentare

Fog, high fog, low cloud and partial frost are expected for Sunday morning. It will cool down considerably again, especially in the east. The wind will be brisk at times throughout Austria. Temperatures will be between six and twelve degrees.

On Monday, double-digit temperatures are most likely in Vorarlberg to western Upper Styria and in Upper Carinthia. Here, temperatures could even reach 18 degrees in places. In the east, on the other hand, it will remain extremely cool, with a maximum of twelve degrees. Gale-force winds are expected during the course of the day.

Tuesday will be sunny again, but it will still be autumnal temperatures of between seven and 15 degrees. In the morning, dense patches of fog could make for cooler temperatures, but from midday onwards the sun will increasingly prevail. The lively, cold south-easterly wind will continue in the east.

Dense patches of fog will also prevail on Wednesday . By the afternoon, however, warm sunshine will prevail, bringing temperatures up to 18 degrees. Weak to moderate winds will blow in the west, moving eastwards until the evening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf